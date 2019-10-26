Wausau Museum hosts first Halloween run

People put on their best costumes today for the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art's first ever Halloween fun run.

“There isn’t a run in October for anybody. October is always skipped over,” said museum director David Hummer.

The Wicked Wausau 5K run started at the museum and looped around Barkers Island, with runners coming back to celebrate the museum's own spooky tale.

"The catalyst for this was the ghost here that inhabits the Wausau museum. Her name is Martha. A lot of people have heard of her. So we decided, what a better way to celebrate the month and Martha than to do a 5K,” said Hummer.

Afterwards, families could enjoy food, beer and hot apple cider, and live music inside. Proceeds went toward the museum.