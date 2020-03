The third annual Run to Remember 5K put on by Wausau Metro Strong was canceled Thursday night after Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency amid COVID-19 fears.

According to a post on the group's Facebook, the decision to cancel the event in Weston on Satruday was not made lightly, but the group wants to keep the community's best interest in mind. It is unclear is there are plans to reschedule.

The group plans to hold the event next year.