Wausau Metro Strong urges education in the wake of tragedy

A community slowly healing following a shooting less than three years ago is now is again struggling with how to support those impacted. Wausau Metro Strong formed hoping their services would never be needed.

But two days ago, one person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a shooting in Wausau.

We sat down with former Wausau Police Chief Jeff Hardel. He shared why the mission of the group he and his wife founded is so vital.

Being unified, prepared, informed and educated are the pillars of a group formed following a shooting that killed four people on March 22, 2017. Jeff Hardel and Jeny Nieuwenhuis Hardel founded Wausau Metro Strong to educate businesses about emergency planning after they were personally affected.

"We know how difficult it is. It truly changes lives. We know the family's struggling, and I encourage our community to reach out, reach out to those family members and show their support," said Hardel.

The Hardels took the pain they experienced to form the group. They now count 65 businesses as members.

They hope strengthened relationships will help more people report alarming behavior, even if it turns out to be harmless.

"We want to identify dangerous behaviors early. We want those dangerous behaviors to be reported,” Hardel said.

"Of all the business owners I've spoken to, they always feel like, 'Well, I don't really want to bother law enforcement with something like this.' But law enforcement is encouraging businesses to form that relationship, and have that communication, because they can only help the situation," said Nieuwenhuis Hardel.

They work to educate businesses about helping employees who may be victims of domestic abuse, especially with options like helping them get a restraining order and put the address of their workplace on the order. They're also working on a portal where businesses could upload a map for police to use in emergencies.

"It makes emergency situations much more efficient and effective if emergency service providers know or have some type of lay of the land," said Nieuwenhuis Hardel.