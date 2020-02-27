Wausau Metro Strong offers support to businesses following Molson Coors shooting

As more information continues to be released following the shooting rampage that occurred on the campus of Molson Coors Brewery in Milwaukee, local business owners are looking for resources to help prevent tragic situations from occurring at their workplace.

Police work outside the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, after reports of a possible shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“Tragedies like what we saw does take you back to when we had similar tragedies here,” stated Ellie Reineck, Executive Board Member of Wausau Metro Strong. “Bad things can happen anywhere and I think schools have been dealing with this for a long time as well.”

Wausau Metro Strong is an organization that formed after a similar shooting in Weston in 2017. Their goal is to make the greater Wausau area safer by providing resources.

“We are really committed to helping businesses in the area so they have the tools to prevent these things – or at least manage around violence in the workplace,” added Reineck.

The committee has created several handbooks, worksheets, and forms for both employers and employees to evaluate potential violence issues in the workplace. In a situation where the threat may be a disgruntled employee or ex-coworker, Reineck says their handbooks could be very helpful on how to deescalate the situation or what the proper steps should be.

“We encourage people to use the tools and read them. They will help you be on the lookout for signs that there might be trouble,” explained Reineck.

Wausau Metro Strong understands there is no clear way to prevent an active shooter. They suggest to any employee that feels a coworker may be in trouble or might bring safety concerns to the workplace are asked to reach out to the Human Resource Department.

For more information on the tools available through Wausau Metro Strong click here.