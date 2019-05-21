Wausau Metro Strong holds Emergency Safety Plan training

After a string of business, school and church shootings across the country, Wausau Metro Strong is hoping to make public spaces and work environments more prepared to handle an emergency situation.

On Tuesday a training session was held in partnership with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Liberty Mutual, and REI Engineering Inc. to learn what best practices people could implement in places they visit most.

“For us and our church, we want to be prepared and have a plan in place for anything that might happen,” explained Theresa Schubring, of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston. “When people come to the church, I am the first person that they would see. I want to be sure that I can alert the first responders in the building where to go.”

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says not everything can be prevented, but there are things you can do to help minimize potential threats.

Chief Deputy Chad Billeb, with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, encouraged everyone to use the Marathon County’s Everbridge Alert System with their staff. This can be found on the Marathon County Sheriff's website.

“This training is not just for active shooter situations. It could be something as simple as a chemical spill,” added Billeb."Everyone should develop a plan and then share that plan with law enforcement."

Those in attendance received an emergency preparedness checklist and were able to ask questions directly to first responders.

Wausau Metro Strong says there will be more events in the near future to help make Marathon County safer.