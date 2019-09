Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke will hold a press conference Monday regarding his future political plans. The announcement is at 12:30 p.m. at Wausau City Hall.

Mielke has been mayor since 2016. Previously, he was city council president.

Marathon County Board member Katie Rosenberg and local activist Chris Norfleet have filed candidacy paperwork for Wausau mayor. The Spring Election is April 7. Candidates have until Jan. 5 to file the proper paperwork.