New Riverlife Park officially opens

Mayor Robert Mielke cut the ribbon on the new Riverlife Park Wednesday. The park is already drawing lots of support from local kids.

“Usually the parks just have slides and swings and stuff, but this one has the really cool swing over there and the special obstacle course that I really like—and a bunch of cool climbing things,” said local kid Emma Pickering.

The 4.7 million dollar project was funded by grants, private donors and taxes. Weston resident Luann Krantz, who knew the riverfront as abandoned factories, is rediscovering it with her grandkids.

“I think it’s a positive thing for the community,” she said.

And the city is looking to continue growing the east riverfront.

“This will be transformed on the north side in the next five to ten years as part of the future vision that we have,” Mayor Mielke said.

The mayor calls the park Wausau’s new from porch.

“We recognize the potential here. Abandoned warehouses, contaminated soil, this was a rough part of town. We had a lot of criminal activity down here. We don’t anymore,” he said.

And it’s clear that playing on Wausau’s front porch isn’t complete without some ice cream, just as Krantz and her grandkids know from experience.

“They’ve gone on the… whatever it’s called… they’ve gone down the slide and just had fun. And when they’re done, they can have Briq’s,” she said.

