Wausau Fireworks to have one big show

A contingency plan has been put into place for Wausau's Fourth of July celebration just in case weather does not allow the show to go on.

In year's past, the show has spanned over two nights just in case weather causes one show to cancel. This year, there will be one big firework show, but there will be a rain date just in case rescheduling the event is necessary.

The show will take place on the Fourth of July, but will be postponed to Friday if weather does not cooperate.

Event Organizer Kevin Malovrh says that each year they try to hold off as long as possible to deliver a good show, but in the end, it's up to mother nature.

"A lot of times when we will normally make the final call probably right before or right around 8:00 is the last test shoot that we will do," Malovrh says. "Either we're going to set up and shoot it, or delay the show because of weather."

High winds can become very dangerous when shooting off fireworks and with a show as big as Wausau's, bigger shells can cause bigger fallout. Wind can then push still burning debris into tall grass and trees, which could spark fire.

If the fireworks are to be postponed, Malovrh says the event will post updates on their Facebook page.

