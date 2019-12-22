Wausau Fire shares tips for preventing a holiday fire

With more people putting up holiday light displays and lighting candles inside, it is important to keep fire safety in mind, especially over the next week.

Wausau Fire Department says simple steps you take will prevent a holiday decoration or cooking fire (WSAW Photo).

"This time of year, especially with being the holidays, and how Wisconsin is with winter, you kind of have a culmination of factors," said Battalion Chief Allan Antolik of the Wausau Fire Department.

Factors that could put you at risk for a fire. But fire experts say there are some simple steps you can take to stay proactive in fire prevention, so you don't have to see the fire department this holiday season.

"I think during the holidays, just running your regular check, a checklist in your head to say, ‘what do I need to have for fire safety?’" Antolik said.

The fire department says Christmas trees being placed near heat cause one in every four winter fires.

"There's not much humidity in the air because it's dry outside," he said.

Especially if your Christmas tree is a real one, set it up at least three feet away from any heating or air sources, make sure it's watered often and before you go to sleep, be sure to unplug the lights.

"A tree really is only going to last you, per the experts, about 10 to 12 days after you cut it, even if you are watering it," he said.

And he says when those needles dry out, they become most flammable.

Another source of issues are candles, accounting for one in every three holiday decoration fires.

"Put it in a place where you're not going to miss it and put it in a place where it's obviously away from everything else," he said.

As simple as it seems, candles cause many fires because it is easy to lose track of them.

"We should always have our candles at least a foot away from anything that's combustible. And although the candle is contained inside of its jar, make sure that we do have somebody keeping an eye on it. The times that we do see these are times when candles are unattended or people just plain simply forget to blow the candle out when they go somewhere," Antolik said.

Fire safety was in action during lunch at the firehouse, with firefighters preparing pizza for lunch. If you cook a meal, keep an eye on the kitchen.

"If we put something in the oven, we're mindful of the time, or if we're cooking with oil or something like that on top of the stove top, that we always have somebody there, watching it," he said.

Before you begin cooking, make sure you have a working fire extinguisher and smoke detectors. Antolik says you should change smoke detector batteries twice a year, when you change your clocks. If a grease fire does start, do not use water to put it out.

"If you throw water on it, it's going to splash the oil out, and you're going to end up with a bigger fire," he said.

Instead, he says, use baking soda or a fire extinguisher.