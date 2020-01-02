Wausau Fire conducts airboat training on Lake Wausau

The Wausau Fire Department spent the day on Lake Wausau teaching new operators how to use an airboat in case of an emergency. Fire officials say their training had nothing to do with the vehicle that was submerged in Lake Wausau on Tuesday but does serve as a reminder that conditions are always changing.

"Right now we have thin ice and at different times of the year ice conditions can change and people can go through the ice at any moment,” explained Lt. Becker with the Wausau Fire Department. “We like to stay up to date on our training so we can operate in a timely matter."

The fire department says the current ice conditions are weak and reminds everyone that being on the ice could put themselves and others at risk.