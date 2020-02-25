Wausau fire officials look to purchase new engines

The Wausau Finance Committee agreed to purchase two new fire engines for the Wausau Fire Department during their meeting on Tuesday.

According to the Wausau Fire Department, the current fleet of fire engines is near retirement and firefighters have run into issues operating them during emergencies. The City of Wausau has four fire engines, but Chief Barteck says on the average day only two are working at a time.

“Over the last year we have seen a large number of breakdowns with our current fleet,” stated Chief Barteck. “That is due to their age and high usage.”

The two new engines would be used to replace engines three and four on the fleet. It would cost just under $2 million, which the department says they have already budgeted for.

“We had budgeted for $515,000 per engine. The cost exceeds the budgeted amount by about $160,000 so this is something we still want to bring to the finance committee so we have transparency.”

If the city council approves the funding, it would take a year before the new engines are manufactured and arrive in Wausau.

The new engines would last roughly 15 years.