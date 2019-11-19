Wausau Fire Department warns residents of space heater safety

As temperatures begin to drop, people are starting to get creative with ways to warm up their homes; but not all ways are as safe as others. According to the Wausau Fire Department, crews respond to emergencies every year involving space heaters.

Melted Power string (Facebook)

“We don’t recommend using a space heater for heating an entire home,” said Deputy Chief Robert Barteck with the Wausau Fire Department. “These are just for warming a room or an area that is cold and should only be used when someone is in the room with it.”

Space heaters have been known to start several fires when used the wrong way. The Wausau Fire Department says you should never plug a space heater into a power strip or an extension cord, and it should always be plugged directly into a wall.

“You want to make sure it’s in the center of the room,” added Barteck. “This includes you, you don’t want to be cozy up next to it and keep it away from the drapes or anything flammable.”

This year, the Wausau Fire Department hasn’t had any problems with space issues and they hope this will serve as a reminder to be extra careful when trying to warm up your homes this winter.