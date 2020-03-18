Wausau Fire Department plans for COVID-19 spread amid protective equipment shortage

Local fire departments in central and southern Wisconsin are planning to pool resources and assist each other in the event of a serious shortage of protective personal equipment, or PPE. Wausau Fire Department EMS Division Chief Jared Thompson told NewsChannel 7 that purchasing PPE amid the nationwide shortage brought on by the spread of the novel coronavirus has become one of the department’s top concerns.

“You’d be foolish not to take this into consideration,” Thompson said. “It’s being spread rapidly.”

Thompson said mail chains between fire departments as far south as Beloit and Janesville are circulating, and larger departments with better PPE stockpiles are examining how they can join forces and potentially share supplies if the crisis deepens.

“We’re all kinda moving forward and facing this together,” Thompson said. While they still have enough masks and other gear in stock currently, replenishing that supply is the concern.

Other measures include screening calls and implementing guidelines advising paramedics on which gear to use. The WFD has also reached out to Emergency Management for Marathon County for assistance. Self-contained breathing apparatuses are an option if the stock becomes severely depleted—the masks firefighters wear into a fire.

Planning for the PPE shortage is just one way the WFD is preparing for potential COVID-19 spread in the Wausau area, however. The department has also implemented stricter ambulance cleaning policies, doing complete wipe-downs after calls that warrant it—for example, where they treated patients with flu-like symptoms.

In areas like Washington State where fire departments have faced severe staff shortages after their personnel had to quarantine after treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19, staffing is another problem fire departments have to grapple with.

“We’re anticipating the loss of 25% of our personnel in a worst-case scenario,” Thompson said. “That’s what some of these other departments have lost, is up to 25% of their department.”

As of Wednesday, more than 100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with one person in the central Wisconsin area.