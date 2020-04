If you drive past the Wausau Fire Department on 6th Street you may have noticed a change. There's a new sign.

It was put up this week, replacing the old hand-painted sign board. Firefighters say the hand-painted signs were great, but they struggled to keep the program going with increased calls and training hours.

By the way, the new sign was built at the Stanley Prison under the Wisconsin Prison Industry Program. It will be wired soon for lighting at night.