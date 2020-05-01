Wausau Farmer's Market to open Saturday with COVID-19 precautions

The outdoor Wausau Farmer's Market will kick-off its season Saturday with a few new guidelines due to COVID-19.

The market opens at 7 a.m. at it’s regular site on River Drive in Wausau. However vendors and attendees are asked to practice social distancing.

Here’s a list of guidelines from the UW-Extension:

• No sampling

• No prepared foods or prepared foods to go ONLY. Everything must be pre-packaged to consume off site.

• No non-food vendors

• No music, tabling, activities, promotions or pets

• Handwashing stations/hand sanitizers for both vendors and customers • Social distancing messaging and signage

• No customer contact with product (only vendors touch product until sold)

• Single use bags

• Increase the spacing between vendors to allow customers to maintain safe distance from each other and other vendors

• Market layouts usually have vendors facing each other across an aisle. This concentrates customers in the center. In order to provide more social distance, consider placing vendors on one side or having vendors face outward. Just be sure to give your vendors the space they need also.

• Consider alternative shopping methods like a one sided drive through market or online ordering with market pick up.

• Suspend fines for no shows to help prevent sick vendors from coming to the market out of obligation.

Click here to view a full list of vendors. As weather warms up, more vendors typically join each week.