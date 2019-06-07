Wausau East students honored in MDA design competition

Wausau East High School is being honored for their work on an MDA design project.

The Wausau Harley MDA Ride organizes the competition. And they say the school's design won--in a big way.

"Always kinda liked motorcycles," said East student Zachary Rogers, "then I decided it would be cool to make one out of metal, what a basic one would look like, and then make a little sculpture of it."

"Wausau East did a fantastic job," said Randy Wanner, an organizer of the Wausau Harley MDA ride competition. "When this came into our tent, everybody just went nuts over it."

Wanner is one of the organizers, and he hopes Wausau West and D.C. Everest will jump into the competition next year.