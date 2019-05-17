Wausau East students get Civil War cannon demonstration

This month, students at Wausau West High School are getting a taste of what the Civil War was actually like. Friday's lesson was all about Civil War weapons--particularly the cannon.

Volunteers of the 8th Regiment of Wisconsin, a competitive artillery team, brought the cannon to the school and demonstrated its power.

They also discussed the limitations in technology that soldiers of the time had to deal with.

"Right now, we're going through the Civil War in our unit. And this way, it's not just a book, or it's not just a film, but it's actually--we're experiencing something that would have transpired in the Civil War," explained 9th grader Carl Knaack.

A cannon crew member, Dick Tessmann, gave a bit of history about the cannon.

"This cannon was made in 1853, came to Wisconsin during the Indian Wars, went to Menominee, Wisconsin--the Indian Wars were at the same time as the Civil War."

Students are also participating in a number of other Civil War activities, from seeing authentic Civil War artifacts to eating what soldiers ate during battle.