Wausau East goes back to school to the beat of a drum

Class is back in session for students across north central Wisconsin but one Marathon County School is going back with a bang.

It's a tradition at Wausau East High School for new and returning students to be welcomed back to the cheers of faculty and staff, high-fives from the school liaison officer and the beat of the drum line.

Principal Brad Peck said it's important to start the year off on a high note.

"It was just great greeting the students, as they arrived here today. They brought such positive energy and everyone is excited to be back... well mostly everyone" Peck said as he laughed.

This year's rally was held in the gymnasium for the first time ever. Thunder and heavy rain forced the activity inside, but Principal Peck added the move indoors didn't dampen spirits.

The annual event dates back 16 years to when they first moved into the current building.

