Wausau Doctor pleads guilty in federal prescription drug fraud case

The Department of Justice says Wausau doctor Thomas Strick pleaded guilty to five counts of obtaining fentanyl by misrepresentation and fraud in federal court today..

A Department of Justice press release says Strick regularly prescribed fentanyl patches to patients who didn't need them. Strick then instructed those patients to fill the prescriptions, and give the fentanyl back to him for personal use.

The DOJ says its investigation revealed more than 100 cases where fentanyl was diverted between 2011 and 2018.

Strick was a doctor at Aspirus Hospital and Clinic in Wausau when the investigation began in January of this year. As of February 1st, a representative at Aspirus said Strick was no longer employed there.

The DOJ says the Drug Enforcement Administration and Wausau Police both worked the investigation.