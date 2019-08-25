Wausau Dam drawdown presents opportunity to clean up the Wisconsin River

The drawdown of the Wisconsin River on the north side of Wausau has exposed a good amount of garbage. The Wausau/Marathon Co Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, District 6 of WI Trappers Association and the Wausau Chapter of WI Waterfowl Association collaborated to organize a Clean Up Event August 24th and 25th.

Necessary work on the Wausau Hydro Dam meant a drawdown was needed this summer for the Wisconsin River on the north end of Wausau. With the drawdown came reports of residents being upset with the amount of garbage on the river bed and banks. Local members of WI Waterfowl Assoc. (WWA) and WI Trappers Assoc. (WTA) are collaborating with Wausau/Marathon Co Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to help turn these concerns into an opportunity that we invite any volunteers to take advantage of!

Wausau/Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will have dumpsters available at the Scholfield Park boat landing off East Randolph St on the west side of the river and at Gilbert Park on North 6th St on the east side of the river. The dumpsters are for smaller, bagged garbage while tires and scrap metal will have separate designated spots.

Summer is short and free time on weekends is even shorter. For these reasons the cleanup opportunity will not have a set time or specific meeting place.

The dumpsters will be on site and those interested in cleaning up the river can collect and deposit trash whenever it fits their schedule August 24th & 25th.

