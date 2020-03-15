Wausau, D.C.Everest school districts to close Monday

The Wausau and D.C. Everest School Districts will be closed Monday, March 16th.

The decision was made due to an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wausau School District will implement Virtual Learning beginning Monday. Virtual learning will occur on the following days:

• Monday, March 16

• Tuesday, March 17

• Wednesday, March 18

• Thursday, March 19

• Friday, March 20

• Monday, March 30

• Tuesday, March 31

• Wednesday, April 1

• Thursday, April 2

• Friday, April 3

The D.C. Everest district will treat the missed days this week as Snow Days. Off-site continuous learning will go into effect beginning March 30th.

