Wausau, D.C.Everest school districts to close Monday

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau and D.C. Everest School Districts will be closed Monday, March 16th.
The decision was made due to an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wausau School District will implement Virtual Learning beginning Monday. Virtual learning will occur on the following days:
• Monday, March 16
• Tuesday, March 17
• Wednesday, March 18
• Thursday, March 19
• Friday, March 20
• Monday, March 30
• Tuesday, March 31
• Wednesday, April 1
• Thursday, April 2
• Friday, April 3
The D.C. Everest district will treat the missed days this week as Snow Days. Off-site continuous learning will go into effect beginning March 30th.