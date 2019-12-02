Wausau couple collects deer hides for children with disabilities

Every year, following Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt, Mr. and Mrs. Dehnel from Wausau collect unwanted deer hides to raise money for children with disabilities. The couple has helped raise more than $100,000 to send kids to Wisconsin’s Lions Camp.

“All we really want is for people who have a deer hide to just bring it to us and drop it off in our shed,” explained Sharon Dehnel, who is a Program Associate for Wisconsin’s Lions Camp. “We will take care of the hides from there and they will be picked up from us which will help the kids so they can have their week of fun at the camp.”

Wisconsin’s Lions Camp is based in Rosholt and benefits kids with disabilities. The Dehnels volunteer at the camp every summer and believe the programs help increase the confidence levels in each of the kids who attend.

“The more hides we got, the better I like it,” laughed LeRoy Dehnel. “The more money we will have for the camp.”

The hides are sold to a processor which are used for gloves. Last year, more than 700 hides were donated.

If you have a hide you do not need and would like to donate it, you can contact the Dehnels at 715-675-9078