Wausau Concert Band marks 125 years with free concert

In 1894, London's famous Tower Bridge was completed Coca-Cola was sold in bottles for the first time the group and the group now known as the Wausau Concert Band played their first performance.

Image courtesy of Marathon County Historical Society

Band members Tracy Scheel and Ben Clark (who is also an archivist with the Marathon County Historical Society) stopped by Sunrise 7 on Wednesday to talk about the group's roots as military bands, what's changed over the past century, and their current iteration.

Thursday, the group will celebrate their 125th anniversary with a free concert at the Grand Theater in Wausau at 7:30 p.m. Scheel says the playlist consists of many of the conductor's favorite pieces.

Additional concerts will be held at the Marathon Park Band Shell on July 11, July 18, July 25, and Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.; the Rothschild Pavilion on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m.; and the 400 Block Festival of the Arts at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7.