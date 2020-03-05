Wausau Community Theater presents Legally Blonde the Musical

Follow Harvard’s beloved blonde as she takes the stage by pink storm in an upbeat story of self-discovery in Legally Blonde the Musical!

The Wausau Community Theater will open the curtain on their first performance Thursday, March 5 and will run through the weekend. The curtain rises at 6:30 at the Grand Theater. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 with a 2:00 matinee on Saturday as well.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for senior citizens, college students and military personnel. You tickets are $14. All prices will increase $3 at the door. Tickets are available at the Grand Theater, by calling 715-842-0988 or can be purchased online here.

