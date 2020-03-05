Wausau Community Theater presents Legally Blonde the Musical

Elle Woods (Kate Kreiss) gets ready for dinner with her boyfriend hoping he will propose in Legally Blonde the Musical on March 4, 2020. (WSAW Photo).
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)-- Follow Harvard’s beloved blonde as she takes the stage by pink storm in an upbeat story of self-discovery in Legally Blonde the Musical!

The Wausau Community Theater will open the curtain on their first performance Thursday, March 5 and will run through the weekend. The curtain rises at 6:30 at the Grand Theater. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 with a 2:00 matinee on Saturday as well.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for senior citizens, college students and military personnel. You tickets are $14. All prices will increase $3 at the door. Tickets are available at the Grand Theater, by calling 715-842-0988 or can be purchased online here.

 