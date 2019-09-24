Wausau City Council will decide if it should endorse federal climate change legislation

A resolution coming to the Wausau City Council at its Tuesday evening meeting will ask the council to push federal officials to support legislation on global climate change.

The resolution specifically mentions a specific carbon-dividend bill in Congress but goes further to put the council on record as generally supporting legislation addressing climate change.

The bill, HR 763, would put a fee on carbon emissions and is gaining bipartisan support because it returns revenue from the fees to the citizens. It is not a tax and fees collected will not go into the coffers of the federal government.

Wausau Alderperson Pat Peckham has expressed his support for the council resolution ahead of the vote.

"I'm going to be voting yes on this and I plan to encourage my council members to do the same. This is a little bit unusual for the council to be voting on something like this so I still don't know how it's going to go" Peckham said.

Recent data released by the Yale Program on Climate Communication found that not all Wisconsinites are on the same page when it comes to climate change. Yale found in 2017 that less than half of Wisconsinites believe climate change is a threat to them personally.

Pat Peckham said he said at least some pushback in the vote is probable.

"Someone may say 'This isn't city business', but it is city business because we are all in this climate and it's going to affect us" he said.

The resolution has already passed the city's Sustainability, Energy, and Environment Committee in a 6 to 0 vote. The council votes on the resolution Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of Wausau.

You can find the full resolution description here:

http://www.ci.wausau.wi.us/Portals/0/Departments/Council/Archives/Council/Council/2019/COUN_20190924_Packet.pdf

The resolution text begins on page 84.

