Wausau City Council receive update on South Riverfront District, Towers Area development projects

As plans continue to unfold regarding the future of the South Riverfront District and the Towers Area, some city council members are concerned about parking in the downtown area.

On Tuesday during the Common Council meeting, elected officials were presented with more in-depth details regarding the status of the projects. The potential developments call for a year-round indoor market, simplified access to downtown, improved mobility and access to the river.

The consultants also spoke about the importance of housing for the downtown area and answered questions from the council.

“We see that there could be more of an opportunity to incorporate new parking into the first few floors of new developments,” explained Andrew Dane who is the President of the Neighborhood Planners. “We want to create more of a mix-use environment.”

Dane says that many cities throughout the state have started to move away from larger parking structures and started to build parking ramps on the lower level of new buildings.

“It’s about taking the idea of the big massive parking structure and breaking it down into smaller pieces and spreading them throughout the area,” added Garret Perry who is the owner and landscape Architect of Design Studios.

Both consultants say their next step is to continue brainstorming and establishing a relationship with the neighbors and stakeholders in the area.