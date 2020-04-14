Wausau City Council approves sale of Wausau Chemical building

The Wausau City Council has approved the purchase of the Wausau Chemical container cleaning facility to the owners of the Timekeeper Distillery and the Mosinee Brewing company after a meeting Tuesday night.

In a unanimous vote, the Wausau Barrel Project is taking its next steps in helping local small businesses.

"It's really a lot about helping a lot of different businesses in incubation and education because we want to help some of these younger businesses get going by sharing the knowledge we do have to help them be successful," Timekeeper owner and project manager Dan Weber said.

There is a lot expected of the new building. A co‐packing cannery, winery, incubator kitchen, 300-people indoor/outdoor event venue, and food truck stalls with outdoor seating. The building will also be used by multiple small businesses, which Weber hopes brings even more growth to the area.

"I think that there;'s going to be a lot of excitement all around with while kind of also establishing that end of the riverfront. So hopefully this will encourage other developers to want to develop nearby and fast rack the riverfront that we are so excited for in Wausau," Weber explained."

With yet another project enhancing the Riverfront experience, the city knows that the upcoming project is valuable for Wausau.

"The vibrancy of that whole corridor there along the river is a real asset to the city, not just from a taxable value perspective but also creating the environment and the amenities that make Wausau a competitive place all around," Wausau Economic Development Director Chris Schock added.

The project is estimated to cost $1.5 million with the majority of that being build-out costs. They have assisted in the form of a $350,000 commercial renovation loan that would be strictly applied to utilities and infrastructure costs; like electrical, plumbing, fire suppression, and HVAC.