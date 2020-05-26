Wausau City Council approves $25,000 donation to JoJo's Jungle

The Wausau City Council approved donating $25,000 to JoJo's Jungle Tuesday night.

The money will help the playground complete a water feature.

Four years ago Patrick Hoerter made a promise to his 2-year-old son, JoJo, that he would build a park in Wausau so that JoJo and other children with disabilities could play. Jojo had a developmental and neurological disorder. He died in 2015 just before his 3rd birthday.

Before his death, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted his wish to create a playground in his backyard that he could enjoy with his siblings. As a way to extend his memory and his legacy, JoJo’s family worked to raise more than $2 million to create JoJo’s Jungle for the entire community to enjoy.

