After 9 nine years of being Wausau's City Clerk, Toni Rayala has decided to resign. She made the announcement at tonight's (11/12) city council meeting.

"I'm absolutely privileged. Wausau is my hometown. Born and raised. I love this area, and I'm so proud to be part of this community for so many years." said Rayala.

She has accepted a new job with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.