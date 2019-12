The city of Wausau will conduct Christmas tree pick-up through the third week of January.

Resident may place their tree, cut in manageable lengths, curbside for collection through Jan. 17. The city of Wausau says Harters will conduct several collection cycles to pick up curb side trees.

Collection will occur outside of the garbage collection process. Any nails and other metal must be removed. Trees should be laid on their side so they do not get frozen into the snow bank.