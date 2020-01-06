Wausau Christmas tree disposal begins

With the holidays over, many are looking to get rid of their Christmas trees.

A tree lays in the snowbank at the end of a driveway in Wausau waiting for pick up by Public Works.

Wausau City Public Works began their tree collection Monday morning at 6 a.m. for residents. Trucks will make their way through the city for three weeks, picking up any trees in snow banks at the end of driveways.

Those looking to take care of trees themselves can drop them off at the yard waste site at the east end of Chellis Street in Wausau. The site will be open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drop offs.

Ric Mohelnitzky with Public Works said they would really like the community to take advantage of the service instead of disposing the trees to the landfill, as the city recycles the trees for mulch and bio-fuel.

"We would like them to put it out for the pick up because that is a better use of our landfill space and better use of our trees and for bio-fuel,” Mohelnitzky said.

Because trees are recycled, some should not be composted. Inspectors have found an insect called elongate hemlock scale, or EHS, in evergreen products sold at large chain stores this season. If not discarded properly, officials warn the bug could affect Christmas tree farms in Wisconsin.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said infected trees must be either burned or bagged for the landfill.

