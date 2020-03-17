Wausau Chamber trying to facilitate child care

With school closings, and in some cases child care centers, it's leaving some working parents scrambling for day care.

The Wausau Chamber of Commerce is willing to help out, with some of the child care centers closing.

Those certified employees are still hoping to earn a paycheck so the chamber is helping to pair up working parents with a caregiver.

"It's a win, win, win," said chamber CEO David Eckmann. "The families win. The companies win. And, the people who have been displaced from their job and child care are winning, too."

Eckmann says it's not just a service for chamber members, but any community member.

