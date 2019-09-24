Wausau Chamber of Commerce supports mall plan

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce supports a nonprofit's plan to buy The Wausau Center Mall.

City council members got that word in a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night. That's a meeting where the council meets, but can take no votes.

The chamber believes local ownership of the mall would be the best for the struggling facility.

The Wausau Opportunity Zone Fund LLC, made up of a couple local foundations, wants a $1-million forgivable loan from the city to buy it.

The Wausau City Council is expected to vote on the idea in October.

