Wausau Center Mall closed until further notice

The Wausau Center Mall is temporarily closing.

A sign on the door says, "per Governor (Tony) Evers' emergency order #5 regarding COVID-19, the mall will be closed until further notice."

The governor today ordered all Wisconsin bars and restaurants closed, except for take out and delivery.

He also ordered the Department of Health Services to prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people.

Anyone who has been to the mall knows there are often members of the retirement community who use the mall for exercise, walking laps inside the controlled climate. They'll be forced to exercise elsewhere.

Mary Schultz walks an hour everyday, enjoying the flexibility of the mall hours to fit her walking time into her personal schedule.

"I was hoping the mall itself would stay open and the walkers would be able to walk," Schultz said. "Then the manager came up and said I know you're a walker and I just want to warn you we're going to close down."

The mall closure, as with other facilities, will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency.

