Wausau Cares program helps local businesses

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg announced Thursday the initiation of the Wausau Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (Cares) Act to help businesses that are struggling due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Wausau implemented its Cares grant in order for businesses to get back on their feet.

The Wausau Cares program is an initiative that will provide a total of $336,804 in funding to help small businesses physically located in Wausau get back on their feet from the financial rut during the Safer at Home order.

“We saw some reports about how hard [businesses] were hit so we need them,” Rosenberg said, “we need you, the small businesses.”

Funding for the plan is coming from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was given to Wausau from the federal government. In effect, none of the money used for the program is coming from taxpayers.

According to the release, money is going to be issued in a partnership with MCDEVCO, a business and community investor company.

“This is something that will give them that little extra boost to get their feet on the ground and also know that we care,” MCDEVCO Executive Director Vicki Resech said.

There will be a total of 74 grants given on a first-come, first-served basis and each grant to businesses will be worth $1,500. Additionally, MCDEVCO is also offering 20 forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to businesses depending on their workforce and payroll retention.

“Our goal is to get them out as quickly as we can to get the money in the hands of the businesses to apply for them, to get them back on their feet,” Resech said.

For many small businesses in Wausau, this money will help them with various funds that were lost such as making payroll, marketing, rent/lease payments, various bills among other things.

“I’ve lost the whole month of April and I’ve just opened up the whole part of May, so the virus has certainly impacted my business,” Owner of Chip’s Popcorn Wagon, Chip Winter said.

In order for businesses to receive their share of money from the Cares grant, they must meet certain requirements in order to qualify.

One of the requirements is the business needed to be in operation as of March 25 and have 10 or less full-time equivalent employees. Another requirement is the business had to have been closed as nonessential during the Safer at Home order or their business operations were critically restricted because of the order.

Property management, real estate businesses are exempt from the Wausau Cares grant. Businesses also cannot collect the grant money if they are already receiving money from the Payroll Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Rosenberg is pleased that the city is able to offer a helping hand to businesses that faced challenges due to the pandemic especially with over 70 grants available.

“Being able to hit almost 100 businesses, if each organization uses one of these products is an amazing idea,” Rosenberg said.