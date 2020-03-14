Wausau Boys and Girls club close after Governor mandate

After Governor Tony Evers made a statewide mandate that schools were going to be closed until April 6, after school care like The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau has decided to close its doors as well. According to their website, The Boys and Girls club will officially be closed one Wausau and the D.C. Everest schools close and will remain that way until further notice.

This is in response to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

"Obviously the safety and health of not only our members but of our staff and volunteers as well is our number one priority at all times," Wausau Boys and Girls Club events marketing director Cassandra Ambrosius said. "We are closely monitoring the situation, we are asking our public health department what they're advising what the school districts plans that they're coming up with and we're really using that as a full picture approach. Already at the club we already clean the club every night with a full cleaning service. But we're making sure to take extra detail with those constant contact surfaces, like tables, all of our games, things like that. So those are just a few of the steps we're taking at this point." she added

