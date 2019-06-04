Wausau Boys and Girls Club sees new leadership

There are some new faces at the Boys and Girls Club in Wausau.

To talk about their new roles and the future of the program, Board President Jen Auner and CEO Matt Jameson joined the News at Noon.

The Boys & Girls Club has transitioned to a new CEO. Matt Jameson took over for Brian Stezenski-Williams, who left his position as executive director of the club in August. Jameson was born and raised in Oshkosh and holds a degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Jameson said he was eager to return to the nonprofit sector after working as president of Jay Manufacturing.

“I'm very passionate about, and was glad when the opportunity presented itself. I served on a number of different boards during my business career including the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh, and served a term as its board president. I became an ardent believer in the transformative power of the Boys & Girls Club movement,” said Jameson.

Jen Auner replaced Casey Nye in June. Auner has been involved in the Boys & Girls Club for over 5 years. She said from the moment she stepped foot into the club it clear to her that the staff and programs had a tremendous positive impact on the lives of area youth.

When it comes to change, Jameson says he hopes the transition is seamless. Adding that he hopes to bolster the club's relationships with the business community.

Jameson explained, “The Boys & Girls Club is more than a roster of impressive youth programs-we are in the business of transforming and enriching the lives of young people. This is how we contribute to solving issues facing our community, leading where appropriate, and collaborating whenever possible.”

For more information on Club Memberships, Financial Investment; Volunteering and Careers with the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area visit www.bgclub.com or call 715-845-2582.