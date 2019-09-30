Wausau Attorney says she won't run for 7th Congressional Seat

Wausau Attorney Chrisine Bremer Muggli, has issued a statement of candidacy in regards to the 7th Congressional District race.

In an emailed statement, Bremer Muggli says she has received many messages asking her to consider a run.

She goes on to say, "After much soul searching and discussion with my family. I have decided that my life's work must continue-- representing people who have been injured and are in need of my assistance. This decision will not diminish any of my efforts to support a progressive agenda to help all of the people of Wisconsin, both in my private life an in my law practice. Indeed, this has strengthened my resolve and has reminded me that we all have a role to play in making our state a better place."

Republican State Senator Tom Tiffany is the only candidate who has officially filed with the Federal Election Commission. Jason Church, a veteran, has also announced his intention to run as a Republican.

So far no Democrats have announced candidacy.

A special election was called after former-Representative Sean Duffy announced plans to leave office, citing family reasons. His last day in office was September 23rd.

Governor Tony Evers has called a special election for January 27, 2020 with a primary on December 30, 2019.

You can find Christine Bremer Muggli's complete statement below:

Friends and Colleagues,

With the calling for a special election by our Governor for the vacancy in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, I have been honored to receive messages from so many of my friends and colleagues throughout Wisconsin asking me to consider running for this important seat. I am so very grateful for the call to serve my country and have taken it to heart.

For over 40 years I have been proud to provide legal representation to the people of northern and central Wisconsin. I have had thousands of conversations with people I have represented, discussing their hopes, their fears, and their struggles. It is clear that today folks are suffering the effects of crumbling infrastructure, lack of accessible internet connections, underfunded schools, a threatened environment, the loss of dairy farms, and difficulty in finding adequate and affordable health care. There is no question but that we need strong representation to address all of these concerns. With the current Congress in the throes of an impeachment inquiry, it becomes even more urgent to find the best person to serve.

After much soul searching and discussion with my family, I have decided that my life's work must continue -- representing people who have been injured and are in need of my assistance. This decision will not diminish any of my efforts to support a progressive agenda to help all of the people of Wisconsin, both in my private life and in my law practice. Indeed, this has strengthened my resolve and has reminded me that we all have a role to play in making our state a better place.

Finally, I want to send best wishes to the Duffy family and thanks to Congressman Duffy for his service.

I thank you again for your encouraging words and look forward to standing with you as we work together to bring strong representation to the north.

Sincerely,

Christine Bremer Muggli