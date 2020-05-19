Wausau Area Youth Soccer Association cancels season, will issue refunds

Wausau Area Youth Soccer Association has announced the 2020 summer soccer season has been canceled.

“It is with heavy heart that the board has decided to cancel the 2020 summer soccer season. While there may be a loosening of restrictions on in-person gatherings later this summer, we need to make plans and decisions about the season with the information we have now,” a message posted to the organization’s Facebook page read Monday night.

Organizers say the decision was made to guarantee the health and safety of families.

Families that have already paid will be issued refunds in the same manner they paid.

