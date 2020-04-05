Wausau Animal Hospital adjusts to no-contact transfer of pets

The pandemic has forced changes on everyone, but our favorite dogs, cats, and more still need to be taken care of.

Wausau Animal Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin, on April 5, 2020. (WSAW)

At Wausau Animal Hospital, they've put a system in place where no one other than staff is allowed inside the main part of the building. When pets are dropped off, a staff member and pet owner aren't ever in the same room.

The clients will call when they get here with their pets, to let us know that they're here,” said Dr. Jaime Gifford, owner of Wausau Animal Hospital. “We work it out, say it's a dog, they'll bring the dog to our vestibule, we have a leash in there that they can hook them up to.”

“And then they step out of the vestibule so that we can then take their dog in, do the exam and whatever else we need to do with them."

Wausau Animal Hospital is also helping out human hospitals as well. They've cut back on all non-emergency surgeries for pets, and donated extra surgical masks and gloves to Aspirus.

"So we actually had a pretty good stock already prior to all of this happening of different surgical masks anyways,” Gifford said.

“And so once we realized this was all starting to happen and they were asking us to slow down on our surgical, you know surgical procedures, we decided that if the human hospitals were really having that much difficulty having surgical masks that they need or whatever protective equipment, we thought it was appropriate to just go ahead and give them whatever we had that was surplus."

