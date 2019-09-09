Wausau 525 winter events canceled in 2020 for track upgrades

The Wausau 525 Winter Event will not be held in 2020 to make track improvements.

Ralph Merwin said in a news release, the January 2020 race dates of the 25-26 will be postponed until 2021, Jan. 22-24.

“We certainly don’t want to do this (not hold a winter event in 2020) but have a number of reasons and are looking at it as positive and necessary change of plans,” Merwin stated.

Merwin said they’ve gotten feedback that the track is too wide.

“We are in the process of removing approximately 25% of the clay from the inside of the track and replacing it with black dirt and grass. In conjunction with that we will also install drain piping to help resolve the water runoff problem caused by heavy rains and spring runoff. This is a time consuming project and we feel it will take this coming fall and next spring to complete,” he stated.

The Wausau 525 has been an annual event for 15 years.