Wausau 525 postpones snowmobile races to work on track improvements

The Wausau 525 has been a staple and exciting event in central Wisconsin for the past 15 years. The snowmobile racing event won't be happening this year due to track and facility upgrades.

This fall and next spring the Wausau 525 will remove 25-percent of the clay inside of the track and replace it with black dirt and grass. It's just one of the many projects they are working on across the 45 acres of property and buildings. "We got another 20 projects we are trying to finish with the grounds themselves and the buildings. When you are putting the races on you don't have time to finish everything so now we will get this track finished once and for all," said Ralph Merin, President and Owner at the Wausau 525.

With all that work to get done they were forced to cancel the races until the track is finished in the spring. "We'll be back in 2021 with a new and better track and that's what everybody is after," said Merwin.

Weather has been a factor in the upgrades, delaying the project before it even started. "We wanted to do it last spring but with all the rain we had when this clay gets wet it stays wet. It takes a week for it dry and by the time it drys it rains again," said Merwin.

The Wausau 525 raises money for 'Flip's Fund' to support children with cancer and other critical illnesses. The fund is named after Phillip 'Flip' Merwin who died in a racing crash in 2003. "That's the reason we started and keep it going," Merwin explained.

Construction should be done late spring just in time for their summer program.