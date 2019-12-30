Greater Wausau Chamber sells $900,000 in gift certificates

More $900,000 in gift certificates was sold by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce this year. That number surpasses 2018’s amount by $200,000.

Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at almost 900 member businesses. That means the money will be spent locally.

“The impact of these gift certificates goes well beyond the initial purchase,” stated David Eckmann, Ed.D., President and CEO of the Chamber. “When redeemed, the flow of dollars will have indirect impacts on the greater Marathon County area, including businesses and families”.

Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue

