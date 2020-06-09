Wausau residents will see spike in water bills after council approves waste water proposal

Wausau City Council members passed a proposal on Tuesday to borrow money to build a new wastewater treatment facility and to move the drinking water treatment plant out of its current location.

Wausau residents will be seeing an increase in their water bills starting July 1.

“This is significant,” Director of Wausau Public Works and Utilities Eric Lindman said. “They will see an increase, an average residential user will probably see an increase over the year of about $300.”

Lindman said the city needs to upgrade both its wastewater facility and its drinking water plant to resolve capacity issues, processing problems, enhance disinfection and to meet DNR guidelines.

The wastewater treatment facility has not had a major upgrade in over 30 years. The drinking water treatment plant is currently sitting on a 500-year flood plain and it also has some regulatory issues and the potential for increased contamination.

“Nobody is happy about a rate increase, much less a significant one like this, [but] they understand the reason for the large projects,” Lindman said.

The increases are 32 percent for drinking water and 65 percent for wastewater.

Currently, the average resident in Wausau pays about $47 for drinking water and about $61 for wastewater per quarter.

Once the increase takes effect, people will be paying approximately $68 for drinking water and about $90 for wastewater on average.

“The first-rate increase for the water goes into effect July 1 so people will start seeing that on their bills before the end of the year,” Lindman said.

Construction on both of the water treatment projects is set to begin July 1 and people will start to see an increase in their wastewater bill on Oct. 1.

Lindman said the idea for this project has been in the process for three years, and although he knows people aren’t happy about the rate increase, Lindman thinks this is the best way to go for long term purposes.

“Things aligned fairly well, but we do believe that over time this is the least expensive option for utility ratepayers,” he said.

