Waupaca Kmart workers may qualify for grants

Kmart employees losing their jobs when the Waupaca store closes may be eligible for grant money.

As Action 2 News reported last week, 41 employees will lose their jobs around November 17.

The company cited a "change in business circumstances" for the closure, which was not announced previously with other Kmart and Sears store closings.

The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board is helping affected employees.

It says each employee may be eligible to receive up to $30,000 through the national Retail Dislocated Worker Grant.

That money can be used towards training for new careers, including tuition, housing and other needs.

to read eligibility requirements or contact your local Job Center.