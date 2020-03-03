Waupaca County holds sandbag training

Northeast Wisconsin saw some of the worst flooding in years last year. And a wet summer and fall have led to high water levels this winter. As the spring thaw approaches, one local county is preparing for the worst while still hoping for the best.

From Omro to Shiocton, the East River in Green Bay, 2019 brought some of the worst flooding Northeast Wisconsin has seen in years, 2020 could be shaping up to be just as wet.

According to Waupaca County Emergency Director Andrew Carlin, "Our soil is 99% saturated right now in this area. So, what melts has got to go somewhere, it's certainly not going to soak into the ground. Not a lot of frost left in the ground, but it doesn't really matter because it can't soak in so everything is going to be running to the river."

With an increase chance of rivers overflowing their banks this year, Waupaca County officials are hosting two sandbag training events this week. The the hour long events, which are free for anyone, will be Tuesday night in New London at the New London City Garage (1306 W. Wolf River Avenue) and Wednesday night in Fremont a the Village Hall (317 Wolf River Drive). Both events are from 6:30pm-7:30pm.

"A lot of people say I already know how to do that, it's not the big of a deal, I don't think you do. I've worked the floods in a couple other counties when they needed help, we've helped other counties and I've seen how people sandbag and they don't know how to sandbag," says Carlin.

With the help of the Army Corps of Engineers, residents and emergency management officials will learn how to fill sandbags, how much sand to put in them, whether to tie them or just fold them, and then how to stack them. It's an art that people should know how to do in order to be proactive.

Carlin adds, "Give people the opportunity to learn how to do this. It might not be this year, it might be next year but at least we'll have an idea and then we'll be able to go out and help people too by us knowing how better to do it."

