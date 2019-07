The Waupaca County Sheriff's Department says they are investigating the report of an attempted abduction.

An 18-year-old woman said she was walking when the driver of a dark-colored pick-up tried to force her in the back seat. The woman escaped.

It was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday night on Otter Drive near Waupaca in the township of Farmington.

The woman described the driver as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches, and muscular.

If you have information or witnessed the incident, call 715-258-4466.