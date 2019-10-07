Waupaca County deer crash fire comes as state warns of darting deer

A car caught fire after a collision with a deer in Waupaca County Sunday night.

This comes as the state reminds drivers to be alert for an increase in deer activity.

The crash happened Sunday, Oct. 6., on Highway 22 south of Stratton Lake Rd in the Township of Dayton.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office received a call at 8:47 p.m. reporting a car-deer crash with lane blockage on the highway.

About 18 minutes later, the driver called to report flames coming from the hood of the car.

Deputies and Waupaca firefighters put on the fire and safely moved the vehicle out of the roadway. Highway 22 was closed for about 30 minutes.

The driver was not hurt.

The deer did not survive.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation released a reminder about the annual increase of deer activity at this time of year. Deer-vehicle crashes peak during the months of October and November, according to the DOT. That's when bucks are rutting--or looking for mates.

“Motorists can protect themselves and minimize the chances of hitting a deer by buckling up, slowing down and scanning the road ahead carefully,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “Deer can be seen any time of day, but are especially active around dusk and dawn.”

The DOT says 2018 ended with 20,177 deer-vehicle crashes. Four motorcyclists were killed in crashes with deer.

CLICK HERE for deer-vehicle crash statistics.

The DOT says follow these guidelines to reduce a risk of a serious crash:

• Slow down, eliminate distractions, and make sure all vehicle occupants are buckled up.

• If you see one deer cross in front of you, watch for more. One long blast from your vehicle’s horn may frighten the deer away.

• If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Avoid sudden swerving which can result in a loss of vehicle control and a more serious crash. If you hit a deer:

o Get your vehicle safely off the road if possible and call law enforcement. Be prepared to describe your specific location.

o It’s generally safest to stay buckled-up inside your vehicle. Walking along a highway is always dangerous as you could be struck by another vehicle.

o Don’t attempt to move an injured deer.

