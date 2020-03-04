Waupaca Area Fire Department gets pet oxygen mask donation

Pets are family. Now firefighters in Waupaca will be better equipped to help furry friends during a fire.

The Waupaca Area Fire District has received new pet oxygen masks. They were donated by Invisible Fence's Project Breathe Program.

“Animals tend to hide in a fire and owners can’t always find their pets,” says Waupaca Area Fire District Safety Officer Tim Banaszak. “Once our crews locate them, these masks go a long way to giving us the tools we need to be able to revive a pet.”

The department received a reusable mask kit and three slip leashes. There are a masks to fit different sizes, from tiny rabbit to big Rottweiler.

In January, the fire department was called to a report of smoke at the Humane Society of Waupaca County. No pets were hurt, and humane staffers were so happy for the department's thorough response.

"They were SO awesome," said Humane Society Operations Manager Monica Gardner. "Even though it turned out to be a little thing, they gave us great peace of mind and assurance that that the animals, staff and building were all safe!"

Waupaca Fire Capt. Steve Fenske says the pet mask donation is a result of their effort that day.

The masks can be used during fires and accidents in which an animal could inhale smoke.