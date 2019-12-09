Charges filed against student who pointed gun at officers inside Waukesha South HS

A Waukesha South High School student was charged Monday after authorities say he brought a gun to school last week and pointed it at officers. Tyrone Smith, 18, was shot after police said he ignored officers' commands. The incident put the school and nearby elementary school under lockdown.

WDJT-TV reports, police said it all started when a student told the school resource officer Smith pointed a gun at another student’s head on Monday morning, Dec. 2.

As students were being taken out of the room by the school resource officer, police said the student pointed a gun at officers. That's when, officials said, Sgt. Brady Esser who is an 11-year veteran of the Waukesha Police Department, fired three shots. Smith was hit by officer's gunfire twice in the arm and once in the leg.

Monday, bond was set at $15,000.

